I Turned Myself Into Selena Gomez — & The Results Are Unreal

Everyone can agree that this has been one hell of a year for Selena Gomez. The 25 year-old Fetish singer added "executive producer" to her long resume, using her leadership on Netflix's smash-hit drama, 13 Reasons Why, to help shape pop culture's engagement with mental health issues. There was also that stunning March Vogue cover, a flurry of incredibly addictive new singles we can't stop listening to, and the industry honor of becoming Billboard's Woman of the Year. Not to mention, of course, the long-awaited reunion with on-again/off-again BF, Justin Bieber (or "Jelena," if you will). She did all this while also battling lupus and undergoing a major kidney transplant surgery (thanks to best friend and donor Francia Rasa). Selena, you're our hero.
In celebration of this incredibly strong woman — who has experienced a meteoric rise from Disney's Wizards Of Waverly Place to performing electrifying American Music Award performances, we're recreating three of Gomez's all-time best beauty moments. (Trust us: There were almost too many to choose from.) The three we chose stretch all the way back to 2007's Teen Choice Awards when she wore rosy blush, bronze eyes, and barrel curls. Flash forward a decade later, when Gomez's geometric, collarbone-skimming Met Gala bob and pink eyeshadow left us in total awe — and clearing our calendars for a cut.
Press play above to relive all of Gomez's most unforgettable looks. This is one transformation you going to want to see again and again.
