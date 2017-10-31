Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman Of The Year

The pop star was just named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year, an honor that's awarded to some of the most influential women in music. Past recipients have included Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Pink, and Fergie.
The award is well-earned, as Gomez has been cranking out hit after hit in recent years, including "Wolves," "Hands To Myself," "Bad Liar," and "Fetish."
Of course, her accomplishments aren't just limited to her time in the studio. Gomez has also executive-produced Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, collaborated with Coach for an amazing fall collection, served as an ambassador to UNICEF, and raised money for the Lupus Research Alliance, all while advocating for mental health, and recovering from a kidney transplant.
"Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice," said John Amato, president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group in a statement to Billboard. "She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year."
Gomez, who recently split with beau The Weeknd, has been in the public eye a lot recently, with many speculating that she and ex Justin Bieber could be rekindling a long-lost flame after the two were spotted hanging out and attending church. It's so nice to finally see her getting recognized for something that has nothing to do with a man, because this badass babe has worked so hard to attain her success.
She knows it, too. Earlier this month, Gomez told Billboard that no one, including boyfriends past and present, can take credit for her rise to the top.
"This is my time," she said. "I've deserved this. I earned it. This is all me."
