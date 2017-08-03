Last year, Selena Gomez canceled the remainder of her Revival tour to get treatment for anxiety and depression related to her Lupus. She has since opened up about therapy and how it has helped her get to a "really, really healthy place," Gomez told InStyle in a recent interview.
"I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place," she told InStyle.
Part of her treatment involved equine therapy, which she said is "so beautiful." Equine — in case you don't remember from that one time Daniel Radcliffe acted opposite a horse in a play called Equus — refers to horses.
"I was in the countryside and never did my hair... And it was hard, obviously," Gomez told InStyle. "But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, 'OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.'"
Equine therapy typically pairs up a licensed therapist and a horse professional, according to a website about the therapy. Equine therapists aim to help their patients "build sense of self-worth and self-concept, improve communication, build trust and self-efficiency, develop socialization skills and decrease isolation, learn impulse control and emotional management, set perspective, and learn their limits or boundaries."
It seems to have worked for Gomez, who told InStyle that after completing equine therapy, she worked in therapy on overcoming insecurities.
"Because of social media, because of all the pressure that girls have, it’s so difficult," she said. "I remember when I had my Disney show, I was just running around and not caring and making kids laugh. I was all over the place. And now it feels more zoomed-in — you have ugly people trying to get negative things from you, and the energy makes you feel bad about yourself. You can’t help it. It’s very hard to find out who you are during all that mess and pressure."
It's not the first time Gomez has talked about this. In an interview with Vogue soon after she came back from treatment, Gomez said that, "We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back; the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”
In that interview, she talks about how therapy helped her recognize that she could fall apart. And says, "I wish more people would talk about therapy." Amen.
