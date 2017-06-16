Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Struggle With Anxiety Disorder

Approximately 18 percent of American adults suffer from anxiety disorder, but it remains a taboo topic to discuss because society still hasn't shaken the stigma against mental illness. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting that stop her from opening up about her struggles with anxiety, and it makes us love her even more. (Yeah, we didn't know it was possible, either.)
In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Teigen explained what anxiety feels like and it'll sound painfully familiar to anyone who's ever struggled with the condition. "Every step I take feels a little shaky," she explained. “It’s such a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have really bad anxiety...You feel like everyone is looking at you.”
Teigen also spoke with the outlet about dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Luna, last year. She takes medication for her mood disorders and it's so important that she pointed this out. In addition to the stigma against mental illness, there's also a harmful misconception that taking medication makes a person "weak."
But because Teigen takes the necessary steps to manage her mental health conditions, she doesn't let anxiety or PPD interfere with her future plans. She told Marie Claire that despite her struggle with PPD, she won't let it stop her from having more children when and if the time is right.
“I loved being pregnant,” Teigen said. “Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was, could it?”
She previously told Refinery29 that she experienced PPD for about four months after the birth of Luna. "Just know that there's light on the other side," Teigen advised other moms who are dealing with the condition. "When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it. Now, I’m able to...shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was.”
Experts have said that celebrities opening up about mental illness can help break down the stigma and bust damaging misconceptions. Stigma is often the very thing that prevents people from seeking the help they need and deserve, so honest, open accounts like Teigen's are invaluable.
