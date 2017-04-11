"You definitely do have to change. You just have to. But a lot of my friends and I joke whenever I go out, like 'Oh, here goes cool mom,' or if I ask for a braid in my hair, they're like 'Oh, you want to be cool mom again!' You naturally change because there's something else that consumes your mind at all times and I don't think you can help that, but you can still be cool! But, some people are lucky enough to have people around them who are able to help. Like, my mom lives with us. It's an incredible experience that I'm able to have, because I can maintain this balance of still having a life, and being a mother, and being a mother with a life, and my life being a mother. And even if you don't have a live-in mom, if you aren't afraid to lean on other people when you need it, I don't think you have to feel like you have to give everything up. But it does change you, and that's why I think you have to be completely ready."