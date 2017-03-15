Chrissy Teigen Reveals A Postpartum Symptom We Don't Talk About Enough

Teigen describes going in circles with doctors and specialists at the hospital, like she "was in an episode of Grey's Anatomy," just to figure out why she was in so much physical pain. "Maybe it was a kidney infection? No one could figure it out," she says. "I saw rheumatoid doctors for the wrist pain; we thought it might be rheumatoid arthritis. I felt nauseated all the time, so I saw a GI doctor. I wondered: Am I making this all up? Is this pain even real anymore?" Only later, when Teigen says she was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety, did she make the link that her physical pain was caused by her anxiety. "Unfortunately, when medical health providers are treating women during pregnancy or postpartum, there's so much pressure to focus on the baby's physical health, not how [the mother] feels," Dr. Monk says. "What's hard to get [doctors] to ask about is their mind and brain, rather than their body."