I Didn’t Feel The Way I Was Supposed To About Becoming A Mom

Don’t you just look at him and want to cry? So read a text from my friend Jaime. Sure, I thought, but more like tears of sadness.



I was a new mom to my baby boy, Duncan, and Jaime had an infant son, too. Duncan must have been just a week old when I received that text. Jaime told me how every day, she’d shed tears of happiness that he was in her life, and if she had to be away from him at work, it was unbearable.



My heart dropped: If that’s the way I was supposed to feel about being a mom, I was already screwing this up. Unlike the moms on my mommy Facebook groups who “wanted to soak up every second” with their precious babe or felt “so lucky to be so-and-so’s mom,” I felt regret. Ambivalence. Disappointment. Not for my son. I loved him; that was automatic. Instead, I felt ambivalent — even not-so-great — about the actual fact of being a mom.



(At this point, a quick word to the internet masses: It seems like anytime a woman says she’s anything but over-the-moon JOYOUS — yes, with capital letters — after having a baby, people want to come for her and put her head on a spike and parade it around as the head of the former worst mom ever. If that’s how you feel about me…well, okay, I guess?)



The truth was, my new life was not how I envisioned it: basically sort of like my old life, with a few reasonable adjustments. After all, with the exception of my last two years in college, I’ve never been a partier. I’m a homebody who generally falls asleep before 10 and, as a proud introvert, I think I have whatever the opposite of FOMO is sometimes. I thought, So what that I’ll have to skip out on going to happy hour? Or say no thanks to a 9 p.m. dinner and a few rounds of drinks?



Then, I had a baby, and I felt…trapped. Just going out at night for ice cream was even off the table. My husband could leave and hang out with his friends (which he only did, of course, after making sure everything was okay at home, but still). But I couldn’t read a book before bed because it had to be lights out at 8 p.m. in order to log enough sleep in between baby wake-ups. I was pumping around the clock, too. Which was another unpleasant surprise: That thing is a torture device.



I was trapped in my smushy body that seemed to be healing so slowly I could barely notice it. I was taking a break from my work as a writer, so I didn’t have that creative outlet anymore. I barely talked to my husband, except to complain about how much my nipples hurt.



And to cap it all off, I was sure I had a baby who was disappointed in me. (Yeah, I know now that makes no sense. But postpartum hormones, okay?) He was a grump. And he was the boss of me. He felt like a stranger, too. Sure, I carried him around for nine months, but when he was born, I looked at him and thought, OMG, I have no idea who you are!

