Hayden Panettiere has been very vocal about her battle with postpartum depression. After taking some time to seek help in a treatment center, the mother of 1-year-old Kaya is back in action on Nashville. Once again, she's tackling the topic of postpartum depression, as her character, Juliette, experiences her own struggle.
Panettiere told Yahoo! Style that recreating that experience for TV was "strange," but that it was helpful to be able to share her story.
"It was strange having to throw myself back into that frame of mind," the actress said. "The way I do things is to pull from my own personal experience and sometimes even turn myself into what I'm portraying so that I can pull from my life and step into that person's shoes by being able to relate."
She added that she was "floored" by the support she received from fans after speaking out about her battle.
"I was always so terrified that people weren't going to accept me," she shared. "I finally just went, 'I'm tired of living afraid. I'm tired of living in fear of what people are going to think, so you know, I'm just going to put it all out there on the table and I'm not going to worry about the judgment.'
"The more open I was, the more acceptance I got from people. I got so much support and so much love. I was floored. I feel much more exposed, yes, but in a great way."
If this dreamy photo she just shared on Twitter is any indication, things are going much more smoothly.
Panettiere told Yahoo! Style that recreating that experience for TV was "strange," but that it was helpful to be able to share her story.
"It was strange having to throw myself back into that frame of mind," the actress said. "The way I do things is to pull from my own personal experience and sometimes even turn myself into what I'm portraying so that I can pull from my life and step into that person's shoes by being able to relate."
She added that she was "floored" by the support she received from fans after speaking out about her battle.
"I was always so terrified that people weren't going to accept me," she shared. "I finally just went, 'I'm tired of living afraid. I'm tired of living in fear of what people are going to think, so you know, I'm just going to put it all out there on the table and I'm not going to worry about the judgment.'
"The more open I was, the more acceptance I got from people. I got so much support and so much love. I was floored. I feel much more exposed, yes, but in a great way."
If this dreamy photo she just shared on Twitter is any indication, things are going much more smoothly.
The loves of my life ❤️ @Klitschko pic.twitter.com/MwpUKRxS4w— hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) March 5, 2016
Advertisement