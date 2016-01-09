After checking in to a treatment facility for postpartum depression last year after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, Hayden Panettiere is feeling well enough to return to Nashville.
According to TVLine, Panettiere has been seen on set and will make her official return in April, appearing in the new season's 14th episode.
Panettiere's character, Juliette Barnes, last made an appearance on November 18. Like the actress herself, the character was dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child.
Neither ABC nor Panettiere has commented on her Nashville return. But after she announced her medical leave last October, many of the actress' co-stars came out in support of her decision to seek help.
Her on-screen love, Jonathan Jackson, told E! in December, "I think she seems to be doing really well and obviously all of us are very excited for her to come back when it's time. But I'm also really grateful that she's taking the time that she needs. I think that that's really a wonderful example for people."
Connie Britton gave an update later that same month, saying, "We have connected and I think she's doing really well. She's right where she needs to be and that's really good. We all support her in that."
Nashville makes its mid-season return on March 16.
According to TVLine, Panettiere has been seen on set and will make her official return in April, appearing in the new season's 14th episode.
Panettiere's character, Juliette Barnes, last made an appearance on November 18. Like the actress herself, the character was dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child.
Neither ABC nor Panettiere has commented on her Nashville return. But after she announced her medical leave last October, many of the actress' co-stars came out in support of her decision to seek help.
Her on-screen love, Jonathan Jackson, told E! in December, "I think she seems to be doing really well and obviously all of us are very excited for her to come back when it's time. But I'm also really grateful that she's taking the time that she needs. I think that that's really a wonderful example for people."
Connie Britton gave an update later that same month, saying, "We have connected and I think she's doing really well. She's right where she needs to be and that's really good. We all support her in that."
Nashville makes its mid-season return on March 16.
Advertisement