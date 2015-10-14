Update: Hayden Panettiere has now checked into a treatment facility to help battle her postpartum depression, reports E! News. Continue to our original story below to learn more about the issue.
This post was originally published on September 29, 2015.
When 26-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere gave birth to her daughter Kaya back in December, she was pumped to be a hands-on mom. But, as she revealed in US Weekly, she also suffered from postpartum depression — and she says we should be talking about the issue. "You’re not alone or crazy, ladies!" she writes.
Up to 85% of women experience some form of mood disturbance after giving birth, but these are usually mild changes that go away on their own within a few weeks. For around 8-19% of women, though, those disturbances are more intense and persist for much longer. This postpartum depression usually comes with feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness, or even thoughts about hurting the baby.
But, as Panettiere said on Live! With Kelly and Michael, postpartum depression may show up very differently in different people. "You don’t realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on," she said, which is why "it’s something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal."
Although researchers don't know for sure what causes postpartum depression, they do know that it's more likely to show up in women who have already had depression in another form. Treatment usually includes both therapy and medication, but using antidepressants may be a concern for those who are also breastfeeding.
Because it's so often missed by healthcare practitioners, raising awareness of postpartum depression is vital to learning more about the condition and, ultimately, helping women get the care they need.
This post was originally published on September 29, 2015.
When 26-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere gave birth to her daughter Kaya back in December, she was pumped to be a hands-on mom. But, as she revealed in US Weekly, she also suffered from postpartum depression — and she says we should be talking about the issue. "You’re not alone or crazy, ladies!" she writes.
Up to 85% of women experience some form of mood disturbance after giving birth, but these are usually mild changes that go away on their own within a few weeks. For around 8-19% of women, though, those disturbances are more intense and persist for much longer. This postpartum depression usually comes with feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness, or even thoughts about hurting the baby.
But, as Panettiere said on Live! With Kelly and Michael, postpartum depression may show up very differently in different people. "You don’t realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on," she said, which is why "it’s something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal."
Although researchers don't know for sure what causes postpartum depression, they do know that it's more likely to show up in women who have already had depression in another form. Treatment usually includes both therapy and medication, but using antidepressants may be a concern for those who are also breastfeeding.
Because it's so often missed by healthcare practitioners, raising awareness of postpartum depression is vital to learning more about the condition and, ultimately, helping women get the care they need.
Advertisement