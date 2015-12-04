Connie Britton has some promising news for Hayden Panettiere fans. Britton has revealed that her Nashville co-star is "doing really well" following treatment for postpartum depression. Panettiere, who gave birth to daughter Kaya last December, sought professional help in October.
The former child star made her first post-treatment appearance at her partner Wladimir Klitschko's IBF match against Tyson Fury last week.
"We have connected, and I think she's doing really well," Britton told the Associated Press at Wednesday's CMT Artists of the Year awards. "She's right where she needs to be, and that's really good, and we all support her in that."
Cast mate Jonathan Jackson confirmed the good news in an interview with People.
"We've been in communication, and she seems to be doing well, and we're really excited to get back to work when the time comes," the Nashville star said. "My wife and I were really grateful that she took the time that she needed. I think that's a really great example for people."
Agreed. Hang in there, H.P.
