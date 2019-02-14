Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Connie Britton
Entertainment
Connie Britton: Happiness Can Be A Messy Prospect
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
More from Connie Britton
TV Shows
How The
Dirty John
Cast Compares To Their Real-Life Counterparts
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 14, 2019
Pop Culture
Julia Roberts Is Setting Up Connie Britton On Blind Dates
Kaitlin Reilly
Jan 10, 2019
TV Shows
Dirty John's Lies Unravel Before Connie Britton's Eyes In Exclusive New...
Natalie Morin
Dec 13, 2018
TV Shows
TV Boyfriends Just As Dirty As
Dirty John
Bravo's Dirty John will have you declaring more gratitude for your exes than Ariana Grande. The reason? Eric Bana's John Meehan is just that dirty. Based
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Is
Dirty John
's Toby Based On A Real Person?
Spoilers ahead for Dirty John. The true story behind Bravo’s Dirty John is crazier than fiction, but behind even that wild story is another tale of
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Millions Of People Want To Know How Dirty
Dirty John
Is
The world had the opportunity to hear the ill-fated "love story" of real-life couple John Meehan and Debra Newell on Wondery and The Los Angeles Times
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
There's A Weird Connection Between
Dirty John
&
True crime and Real Housewives fans, unite! You're not the only ones who are getting deja vu with Bravo's new series, Dirty John. Based on the podcast of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
How To Watch Connie Britton's
Dirty John
Before It ...
You don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to watch Connie Britton get conned. Thanks to the powers that be at Bravo, you can watch Dirty John right
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Connie Britton's New Series Gives You Permission To Hate You...
It goes a little something like this: Your friend excitedly brings over her new boyfriend, sure you guys will hit it off. He's polite enough, but there's
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
This Is The One Show Connie Britton Won't Return To
On Wednesday, longtime fans of American Horror Story got a major treat: facetime with season 1 star Connie Britton. Season 8's "Return to Murder House"
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Is
9-1-1
Worth It Without Connie Britton?
What is Fox first responder drama 9-1-1 like without Connie Britton's character? Don't worry: It's still bananas as ever. On Sunday, Ryan Murphy's
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
This Is How Dirty John Will Woo Connie Britton In This Crazy New ...
Former 9-1-1 star Connie Britton's new character is in danger, girl. A teaser for upcoming Bravo series Dirty John reveals exactly how the titular con man
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Connie Britton Is Bringing Her Magic Back To
American Horror ...
Connie and Dylan. The Harmon’s in their forever AHS home...Murder House. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:04am PDT So
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
New
9-1-1
Trailer Confirms Connie Britton's Absence...
Abby (Connie Britton) won't be answering any more emergency calls after all... which is too bad, because there will be a lot of them coming in in season 2
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Dirty John In
Dirty John
Is A Perfect Match For Conn...
Bravo's anthology series Dirty John has found its titular grifter. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Bana will play Dirty John's titular
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Why Connie Britton's New Role Is So, So Perfect
There's something about being in the middle of a crime scene that seems to appeal to Connie Britton, who is set to star in Bravo's true crime anthology
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Connie Britton Can Only Stomach One Season On A Ryan Murphy Show
9-1-1 will never find another actress with an operator voice quite as soothing as Connie Britton's Abby Clark, but it looks like the Ryan Murphy-created
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Where To Buy Connie Britton’s “Poverty Is Sexist” Sweater
We called it: When you’re restricted to wearing just one color, creativity forces your hand. But on Sunday evening, Hollywood rose to the occasion,
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
Connie Britton Is Going Back To Her
American Horror Story
Connie Britton and Ryan Murphy are reuniting once again. The Nashville and Friday Night Lights star is heading to Ryan Murphy's new Fox procedural drama,
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
Jason Aldean & Other Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Mass Shoo...
At least 50 people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival overnight in Las Vegas when a shooter aimed at festival-goers from a nearby
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Connie Britton Would Love To Be In A
Friday Night Lights
...
During a recent interview, Kyle Chandler crushed our dreams of a Friday Night Lights revival when he told Us Weekly that Connie Britton was the lone
by
Caitlin Flynn
TV Shows
CMT Renewed
Nashville
— But There's A Catch
Nashville fans, rejoice. CMT has picked up the country music drama for a sixth season. Entertainment Weekly reports that the next CMT season will include
by
Meghan De Maria
Connie Britton
Is This Why Connie Britton Made That Big
Nashville
Decis...
Warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of Nashville. While some of us were discovering who killed Wes on last night's
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
This Is Why
Nashville
Fans Think Connie Britton May Be L...
Since Nashville moved to CMT, we've seen some major shakeups for the show's two main characters, Rayna (Connie Britton) and Juliette (Hayden
by
Meghan DeMaria
TV Shows
Why This
Friday Night Lights
Couple Stayed #Relationship...
Eric and Tami Taylor are undoubtedly one of the all-time best TV couples. And Connie Britton, a.k.a. Mrs. Coach herself, just gave us some new insight
by
Meghan DeMaria
World News
Connie Britton Shares Her Powerful Call To Action
#RefugeesWelcome. According to U.N. Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador Connie Britton, it's a simple message that the world needs to hear right
by
KAELYN FORDE
TV Shows
Connie Britton On
Nashville
Cancellation: "It's Bittersw...
Connie Britton has very mixed feelings about Nashville coming to an end. The actress sat down with Seth Meyers following last week's announcement that the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Is A
Friday Night Lights
Reunion On The Way?
Part of being a superfan of a canceled show means keeping your ears to the ground for any possible hint of its resurrection. So, Friday Night Lights
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
Connie Britton Shares An Update On Hayden Panettiere's Postpartum...
Connie Britton has some promising news for Hayden Panettiere fans. Britton has revealed that her Nashville co-star is "doing really well" following
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Connie Britton's Hair Secret Is Seriously Inspiring
Connie Britton's famous honey-colored hair is inarguably beautiful, whether she's working her way into our hearts as Tami Taylor in Friday Night Lights or
by
Sara Murphy
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted