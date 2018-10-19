This Is The One Show Connie Britton Won't Return To

On Wednesday, longtime fans of American Horror Story got a major treat: facetime with season 1 star Connie Britton. Season 8's "Return to Murder House" caught up with Vivien Harmon, the ghost that Britton portrayed during the show's premiere season, and gave her and hubby Ben (Dylan McDermott) yet another chance at a happy ending.
But will it really be a happy ending for American Horror Story fans if that's the last we see of Britton? Fortunately, the former Nashville star told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that American Horror Story isn't the one show she would rather not return to.
"I always say, never say never," Britton teased to the outlet of a possible AHS return, before adding: "It is tempting to think about going back, because I do think it could be a fun world to inhabit again as Vivien. But then I also wonder if after a while I would just be having a panic attack every day in that scary world!"
There is one character she would rather put to bed, though: Tammy Taylor from Friday Night Lights. Though a reboot has long been floated in the age of more Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace, and Murphy Brown, Britton would prefer to be excluded from that narrative.
"I believe that ship has sailed," the actress admitted to THR. "It’s funny because I was a fan of the idea early on, back when Pete Berg was into writing it and there was a real conversation about it. But now I realized just how special it was and how fortunate we all were to have the seasons that we had and let it arc to the ending that it had. You don’t want to take that for granted."
Whether we'll see Britton on another season of American Horror Story, or even return to fellow Ryan Murphy series 9-1-1 as telephone operator Abby, is up in the air. However, fans can see her on the small screen very soon: The star's Bravo anthology series, Dirty John, hits TV on November 25, 2018.
