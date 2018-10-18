In Vivien’s memory, crows began circling the house and and it got really, really hot. Then the Black Pope and his cardinals — one of which is Miriam Meade (Kathy Bates) — from the church of Satan arrive o let him know he’s the “chosen one.” And Michael is all for it. Miriam kidnaps a girl from a bus stop, subduing her with some substance in a syringe. The woman is stabbed and gets her heart offered up for Michael to eat. And he does. I’m too grossed out to keep typing. But just know that the devils wakes right up to embrace his newfound son when the deed is done. The ritual is complete. Vivien remembers there being a hail storm and reflects on how she thought to kill him — a little late if you ask me. Without even looking up, Michael thwarts her plan by setting the same fire that he did to the lesbians. Tate saves her at the last minute, though. The moral of this story that Michael’s real daddy is the evil of that house, he can actually destroy souls,