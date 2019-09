Now that Behold and Madison have held up their end of the deal, it’s time for Constance to spill the tea. And it is piping hot, honey. Here is Constance’s version of events surrounding Michael: She immediately took over the boy’s care after his mother Vivien (Connie Britton) died during childbirth. Constance was more than happy to be a mom to her grandson. But when he started to kill animals to “show his love,” she realized something sinister was up. Thinking that she had a serial killer on her hands, Constance was fine just burying the dead animals and planting rose bushes on top of the remains. If you recall, her other son Tate was a mass murderer and rapist. Anyway, Michael killed his babysitter as a toddler, and following this human kill, the boy aged about 10 years, overnight . That’s when Constance knew that she was dealing with something subhuman. Then Michael tried to strangle her in her sleep, but stopped himself at the last moment and asked for forgiveness. Constance called in a priest. Michael killed him, too. She knew it was only a matter of time before she became one of his victims, so she decided to be the master of her own fate. She committed suicide in the murder house where she would at least live out forever with the ghosts of her children.