We learn that Michael (with shorter but still fabulous hair) attended a school for warlocks, in the place where Outpost 3 would later be built. He was so good at all things magic that he was declared the male Supreme — called the Alpha, because men — by his fellow warlocks. Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) was not convinced, because testosterone blocks magic, and refused to test him with the Seven Wonders for Michael's own safety. Michael's not happy about this so he hatches a plan to prove to Cordelia that his abilities are superior to hers.