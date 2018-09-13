But here, being rich comes in handy for Coco and her executive assistant Mallory (Billie Lourd). She gets a FaceTime call from the rest of her family in Hong Kong. They are also expecting a fatal blast at any moment, and knowing that she has more time, Coco’s father has reserved four spots for her on a private jet for her. Ultimately Coco, Mallory, Coco’s stylist Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters), and his rich grandmother, Evie Gallant (Joan Collins), are the only ones who make it onto the aircraft. Coco’s boyfriend Butch (Billy Eichner) isn’t so lucky. Neither is the pilot, who gets attacked by a mob of airport employees who are also trying to seek a haven. Somehow the jet still takes off and makes it into the air. It is only then that its passengers realized that they are alone and likely going to crash. From their position in the sky they can feel and see the blast clearly when it makes contact. They’re all shook as the plane goes down.