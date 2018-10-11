Anyway, the warlocks are thrilled that one of their own may be the new Supreme, able to finally put the female witches in their place. In a celebratory ritual for Michael, they offer him blessings and wish him luck. It’s in the thick of all this jubilee that John Henry (Cheyenne Jackson) catches a flash of Michael’s face briefly transformed into that of the same white-faced demon that Cordelia foretold. He is smart enough to do nothing more than get out of there and try to find some answers. But his escape is full of road bumps and ultimately unsuccessful. First, Behold (Billy Porter) tries to stop John Henry from leaving, thinking that his fellow gay warlock is just suffering from jealousy. But John Henry is stronger and admittedly afraid so he sets out on a road trip to talk to Cordelia. But at a gas station he runs into Michael’s mom, Miriam Meade (Kathy Bates), who stabs him death and sets him on fire.