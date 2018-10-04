The Hawthorne group is so hungry for the newly-mentioned Alpha prophecy — which foretells of a warlock who will supplant the Supreme and put Warlocks at the top of the witchy food chain — to come true, they ignore the signs that Langdon’s power is dangerously dark. After all, Langdon is only brought to their attention because he murdered a man and nearly killed the genuinely very abusive detective questioning him. Langdon’s darkness only becomes more pronounced as the Hawthorne warlocks assess his powers; he nearly kills them during a test of his ability to control the weather. Even when John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson) points out how volatile Langdon’s power obviously is, everyone ignores him. The promise of the Alpha prophecy is simply too strong to ignore for these magical men.