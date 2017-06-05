What advice would you give to your younger self about how to respond when people make comments about your body?

“I ponder this question a bit. It’s always really hard to answer because I know that my younger self was a bitch who wouldn’t listen and is hard-headed. And she’s really sensitive, and panicked all the time, and always feeling like the end of the world is just minutes away. I think the best advice I can give her — because I know she can’t hear me right now — is to ‘just hold on baby girl. You’re okay. There’s something on the other side. There’s a whole life, a whole world waiting for you on the other side of high school graduation. If you could just make it there and make it through that. If you feel like you need help, get it. And don’t listen to anyone else who tells you you don’t need it. You listen to yourself when someone is making fun of you. Listen to yourself when someone is telling you what kind of clothes you wear on your body.’