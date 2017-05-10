Gabourey Sidibe Wants To Tell You A Story — & She's Not Holding Back

In the book you write about having a “hoe phase” and not talking to your mom about that. What phase of your love life are you in now?

“Exhaustion, again. I’m like, good god. Can a fairy just come down and move my life three years forward to the point where I am married and pregnant? Because this, ‘Is it him? No. Is it him? No.’ is just a numbers game and I can’t fucking play it anymore. I mean, I could never play it and it’s worse because I’m recognizable now. And men will flirt with me to get what they want. And what they want is not at all a relationship. It’s not even a smelationship [Yes, she made that word up]. What they want is a pilot relit and they flirt with me to get it. But I don’t need a pilot. I’m okay. I’m looking for love. I don’t want a friend. But people who want to be my friend will flirt with me because they think that’s the answer and no, you’re setting me up. You’re wasting my feelings and you’re wasting my time. It’s hard.