While bariatric surgery can flip a switch for someone's risk of these types of illnesses, it still requires a ton of work before and after surgery. "My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat," Sidibe writes in her upcoming memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare , which comes out in May. "My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier. I’ll take it! My lifelong relationship with food had to change,” she says. Some insurance companies make you go through nutritional counseling pre-op, to make sure you know what you're in for, and there's also usually an analysis with a psychologist and psychiatrist because it can be a mentally taxing process. And once you change your diet, you still have to exercise to maintain muscle mass.