Why Mama June's Weight Loss Show Really Concerns Us

I adore reality TV, so it pains me to say that the Mama June: From Not To Hot show on WeTV really isn’t doing it for me. Generally, I have a one episode threshold to determine whether or not I can let my brain rot in perpetuity (or at least until the season and reunions are over) and somehow not feel like a troll. But the whole thesis for Mama June’s new show is just a humongous bummer, and that’s coming from someone who dressed up as a Toddlers & Tiara girl for one Halloween in college.
Here's the gist: After hearing that her ex-husband, affectionately nicknamed Sugar Bear, is engaged to a woman he’s been dating for eight months, Mama June is convinced by her niece Amber to "diet until you're sexy" to get revenge on Sugar Bear. Her niece seems like a bit of a jerk for planting the seed in the first place, and even June throws shade and says Amber’s “gotta be adopted; she’s got perfect teeth and no tattoos, she's a freak.” Amber insists that revenge diets are “the next biggest thing in Hollywood,” which is unfortunately true, but that doesn't mean we're not tired of hearing about them. Plagued by yo-yo dieting and weight loss plateaus, Mama June decides she's going to get weight loss surgery, and the journey begins.
Before we get into everything that's wrong with this picture, it's worth noting that I genuinely don't think it's all Mama June's fault. After watching the first episode, from what I can tell, it seems like she's a victim of manipulative producers and an enticing TV deal — but then again, that's how she got here in the first place. Let's unpack...
