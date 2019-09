Why Mama June's Weight Loss Show Really Concerns Us

Here's the gist: After hearing that her ex-husband, affectionately nicknamed Sugar Bear, is engaged to a woman he’s been dating for eight months, Mama June is convinced by her niece Amber to "diet until you're sexy" to get revenge on Sugar Bear. Her niece seems like a bit of a jerk for planting the seed in the first place, and even June throws shade and says Amber’s “gotta be adopted; she’s got perfect teeth and no tattoos, she's a freak.” Amber insists that revenge diets are “the next biggest thing in Hollywood,” which is unfortunately true, but that doesn't mean we're not tired of hearing about them . Plagued by yo-yo dieting and weight loss plateaus, Mama June decides she's going to get weight loss surgery, and the journey begins.