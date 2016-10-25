We love to eat and we want to eat well, but doesn't it seem like famous people have a specific penchant for taking this totally understandable desire to wacky extremes? Perhaps it's because we can control what we eat, unlike so many other things in life. So, it can be easy to get caught up in the idea that if we just had a perfect diet, we'd feel perfect, too. And maybe celebrities, with their seemingly infinite resources and specific pressures, are just more prone to turn to intense measures — juice cleanses, eating clay, restricting everything else — in pursuit of that perfection.
It's hard to say why, exactly, but what we can say for sure is that many of the dieting habits celebrities love to talk about just aren't healthy — or sustainable. And, because so many of us take our cues from celebrities, we're encouraged to follow along and incorporate these habits into our own lives.
That's not always a bad thing (many celebrities have excellent, balanced fitness regimens, for instance). But it definitely can set us on the disappointing and self-defeating track of fad dieting, a path many of us know all too well already. So click through to see a few of the wackiest celebrity diet tips — and why you should not try them at home.
It's hard to say why, exactly, but what we can say for sure is that many of the dieting habits celebrities love to talk about just aren't healthy — or sustainable. And, because so many of us take our cues from celebrities, we're encouraged to follow along and incorporate these habits into our own lives.
That's not always a bad thing (many celebrities have excellent, balanced fitness regimens, for instance). But it definitely can set us on the disappointing and self-defeating track of fad dieting, a path many of us know all too well already. So click through to see a few of the wackiest celebrity diet tips — and why you should not try them at home.