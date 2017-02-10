Mama June’s Weight-Loss & Surgery Show Looks INTENSE

The first sneak peek at June Shannon's new reality show is here. Over seven episodes, WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot will chronicle the inner and outer (but probably mostly outer) transformation of the reality star as she diets, exercises, and undergoes plastic surgery to achieve an "unrecognizable" appearance. The goal of the show is, clearly, massive weight loss. In the teaser, we see Shannon weighing in at 354 lbs, while the stated goal is for her to become a size four. "There is a skinnier person inside of me," Shannon says. We see her drill sergeant-style trainer berate her for stocking pints of Ben & Jerry's and gently waking her up with a blow horn. (Seems like a fun guy, no?) We also get a glimpse at daughter Alana, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, telling her mom to cut back on the cheese and asking her to forgo surgery. (Whether it's cosmetic or something like a gastric bypass is not clear.) "I think you look fine the way you are," Alana says. Um, anybody else feel like the 12-year-old is the only voice of reason here? Like many weight loss reality shows, the focus on pounds shed and dress sizes dropped is worrisome, as approaching fitness from that angle has the potential to lead to an unhealthy fixation on numbers, not wellness. We have to admit that we are curious, though — if only for a little more screen time with Honey Boo Boo. Watch the trailer below, and tune in to the premiere on WE at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, February 24.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
