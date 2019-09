Bariatric surgery is sort of having a moment in TV: The character Kate on This Is Us is contemplating bariatric surgery in her plot line, and Mama June's new weight loss show is tied specifically to her journey before and after weight loss surgery. While these depictions are helping to de-stigmatize the surgeries and clarify what the different ones are, bariatric surgery is pretty complex. You're not going to have all your questions answered by a show, or an article for that matter, but there are some points that are worth considering. Like, you know, what is it?