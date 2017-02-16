We get where Metz is coming from on that one — but from a viewer's perspective, it's frustrating that almost all of Kate's plots have revolved around weight, food, or her size in some way. Plus-size people enjoy the same activities and hobbies that straight-size people do! Even in flashbacks, all we ever see is Kate's body image struggle and how Rebecca fueled it. It's important to get that backstory, but the show still needs to make Kate a more complete character. She definitely seems to be making a "concerted effort" to lose weight.