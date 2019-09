Since Langdon, the son of human Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) and ghost Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) , is doing the most this AHS season, we’re left with a lot of mysteries about the all-grown-up character. After all, a lot has happened since we last saw Langdon in the season 1 finale , when he was revealed to be a murderous toddler. Chief among our present day Langdon-related questions is what exactly he can do as the apparent antichrist, as he was dubbed in utero during American Horror Story: Murder House.