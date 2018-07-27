We now know who will bring the world to its knees on the next season of American Horror Story — and he's already a familiar face to those perpetually living in the Ryan Murphy universe.
According to AHS creator Murphy's Thursday tweet, American Crime Story's Cody Fern (David in Murphy's Assassination of Gianni Versace) will portray Michael Langdon when the anthology series returns to FX for its eighth season. Michael, for the uninitiated, is the son of Murder House's Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivian Harmon (Connie Britton).
Oh, and he just so happens to be the Antichrist.
"Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX," wrote Murphy on Twitter, also sharing a side-by-side of Fern and the OG Michael from Murder House.
Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX. pic.twitter.com/kFYQ2GAncd— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 26, 2018
This eradicates the theory that Peters himself would portray his own son on the small screen, though it's still possible that Peters, who is returning to the show once again, will return as the ghostly Tate. Murphy confirmed that Season 8 would be the highly-anticipated Murder House and Coven crossover, and Tate can't exactly age: He's already dead. Could Fern and Peters share scenes together as already-dead father and son? The reunion already sounds bonkers, which is exactly in line with the AHS tradition.
While we do have a few juicy details about AHS this year, certain things remain unclear. For example: How will Peters' hairstylist character fit in to all this madness? We already know from the show's For Your Consideration event that Peters will portray a "comedic" hair guru, though returning to previous AHS roles could still be a possibility.
The titular "apocalypse" could make this season of the series the scariest one the show has ever done, and Fern's Michael the most threatening villain. You can't get much worse than the Antichrist, after all.
So, welcome to the American Horror Story fam, Fern — you're guaranteed to put us all on edge. The Antichrist has arrived.
