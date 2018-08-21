If there is one show that is perpetually cloaked in mystery, it's American Horror Story. FX's long-running anthology series is secretive by its very nature. Not only does the cast reset each season, but so does its story. Spoilers are elusive and each season is a surprise, even when we know the theme in advance.
For its eighth season, American Horror Story is surprising fans yet again by doing something entirely different. And good news: we'll see it sooner than you might think!
After much speculation, the official title of season 8 is American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
There were early rumors among fans that season 8 would be called American Horror Story: Radioactive after Twentieth Century Fox reportedly filed for the copyright to the name. Perhaps this will be the name of a future season?
