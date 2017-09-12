"So I rewatched the Cult intro just now and noticed the actors' names were...messed up in certain ways. Sarah Paulson - splattered with blood. Evan Peters - nothing I see really, except the tear gas canister bounces in front of part of his name. Cheyenne Jackson - gas from the tear gas canister covers part of his name. Billie Lourd - part of her name gets chopped by the knives. Allison Pill - her name crumbles/partially disintegrates," wrote the Redditor.