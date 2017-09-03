We have all probably put the bizarre 2016 reports of clown sightings out of our minds — either by forcibly putting it out of our minds or simply by becoming distracted with more pressing current events. What once was splashed all over the news has become a faint flicker in the search history of our phones and computers. Before clown hysteria swept the nation, it first appeared lurking in the shadows of Greenville, SC in August 2016.