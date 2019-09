Having tried for many seasons to explore the world of cult leader Charles Manson, Murphy realized that the presidential election would be a better entry point to exploring the topic. Evan Peters, another AHS regular, is reportedly taking on the roles of a number of cult leaders including Charles Manson, Andy Warhol, David Koresh, Kai, Andy Warhol and Jim Jones. "We're trying to understand how someone who is very charismatic in the culture can rise up and become a leader. We're not going to say we hate Trump," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview . "What did Trump tap into? We're interested in his rise and how that happened."