In the same interview, Ryan Murphy said that he was careful to focus on a relatable "pro or con" feeling rather than picking sides saying, "Part of being an artist is being able to write about the world you live in. But we've tried very careful to be fair. We're not burning people in effigy or anything extreme." More than anything, Murphy hopes that Cult sparks a conversation about current events in America expressing that he thought politics had almost become a form of entertainment as of late.