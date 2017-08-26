The scariest things are the ones that have an element of truth to it. Perhaps this is why the impending premiere of American Horror Story: Cult has us feeling jumpy.
The first three episodes were screened for reporters on Friday, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the election serves as quite the trigger for AHS regular Sarah Paulson's character, Ally Mayfair-Richards. Paulson's character reportedly suffers from multiple phobias including a fear of clowns.
The new season starts on September 5, but we have known for a while that AHS: Cult, would start off on the most recent election night when Donald Trump became President. Described by the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, as a "true American horror story," the season will explore the rise of a cult of personality while tackling the "national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear" surrounding the election.
Having tried for many seasons to explore the world of cult leader Charles Manson, Murphy realized that the presidential election would be a better entry point to exploring the topic. Evan Peters, another AHS regular, is reportedly taking on the roles of a number of cult leaders including Charles Manson, Andy Warhol, David Koresh, Kai, Andy Warhol and Jim Jones. "We're trying to understand how someone who is very charismatic in the culture can rise up and become a leader. We're not going to say we hate Trump," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "What did Trump tap into? We're interested in his rise and how that happened."
Between the star-studded cast including Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd, and Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes, the chilling commercials, and the hints being teased online, there's a lot of speculation and anticipation for the latest installment of the FX anthology.
In the same interview, Ryan Murphy said that he was careful to focus on a relatable "pro or con" feeling rather than picking sides saying, "Part of being an artist is being able to write about the world you live in. But we've tried very careful to be fair. We're not burning people in effigy or anything extreme." More than anything, Murphy hopes that Cult sparks a conversation about current events in America expressing that he thought politics had almost become a form of entertainment as of late.
