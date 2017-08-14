We now have new details about Sarah Paulson's role on American Horror Story: Cult, and boy, is it juicy.
Just when you thought that the new season of American Horror Story would be entirely focused on bee-worshipping clowns, a love triangle is here to be your reprieve. Well, what we think is a love triangle, anyway — it's a little complicated.
Paulson — whom it was recently announced will now star in Katrina: American Crime Story, set to air after season 2's The Assassination of Gianni Versace — revealed a surprising detail about her AHS: Cult character Ally at the show's panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Though fans already knew that Paulson's onscreen love interest would once again be Evan Peters, who plays the blue-haired Kai, it turns out that isn't the only person she'll be cozying up to. Apparently, Allison Pill's character Ivy will also be in the mix.
Advertisement
Paulson spilled the deet when Pill revealed that there were "two women married to each other" in one of the house sets the show is using. Paulson jokingly asked who those two ladies would be — before admitting she and Pill's character were the couple in question.
"It's me and Allison," Paulson told the audience.
The fact that Paulson's character will have a romance with both Ivy and Kai doesn't necessarily mean that the show will go the route of a traditional love triangle, of course. After the panel, Paulson told E! News that the relationship with Peters would "reveal itself in surprising ways," which doesn't sound like your classic Pacey-Joey-Dawson scenario. Could there be a throuple this season?
One thing that comes straight from Ryan Murphy's mouth? That Ally and Kai will have an epic love story. He shared fan @alexmrg1's artwork on Instagram with one very telling caption:
"Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages."
We'll see the start of this love story — in whatever form it takes — when AHS: Cult premieres on September 5.
Advertisement