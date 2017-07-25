Ryan Murphy Teases An AHS: Cult Romance For Sarah Paulson & Evan Peters' Characters

When it comes to American Horror Story, half the mystery occurs before the first episode even airs. Case in point: Right now, fans everywhere are desperately trying to figure out the meaning behind the bees, the creepy clowns, and Evan Peters' blue hair.
Shortly after the title of the upcoming season was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend, Murphy revealed the names of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters' characters. In an Instagram post, the showrunner shared a drawing of the two characters, who are apparently named Ally and Kai.
But wait, there's more! He accompanied it with the caption: "Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages."
Advertisement
If Peters and Paulson are in love this season, we are totally here for it and it seems like Paulson shares our sentiments. The actress reposted the sketch to her Twitter account, accompanied by the hashtag #NewProfilePic.
Of course, it's worth nothing that this isn't an "official" image from American Horror Story: Cult. Paulson credited Instagram user @alexmrg1 for creating the drawing and, as far as we know, he's not officially associated with the show. The user also posted the drawing to Instagram, and HelloGiggles points out that he somehow knew the names of both characters before Murphy revealed them.
Yeah, our heads are spinning too.
Murphy also revealed that AHS: Cult is Peters' "heaviest season yet". (Does this have anything to do with the blue hair? The suspense is killing us.)
If Paulson and Peters' storyline is indeed "a love story for the ages," it'll mark the second time they play a couple on the series. In AHS: Roanoke, they starred as married pair of actors who fell in love on set.
Advertisement