As Popsugar points out, there are some pretty convincing reasons that Ivy is already a part of Kai's cult, starting with the fact that she was barely sympathetic to Ally's fears right from the beginning. When Ally complains of seeing clowns or encounters something that triggers her trypophobia , Ivy tells her she's imagining things, and even threatens their marriage. In the grand scheme of things, Ally hadn't been experiencing these symptoms for that long before Ivy totally flipped out. Is that really what a supportive partner would do?