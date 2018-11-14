American Horror Story: Apocalypse was hyped up as a crossover between two beloved seasons of AHS: originator Murder House and the crackling campfest that was season 3's Coven. Yet, over the first three episodes of Apocalypse there was nary a fabulous black lace gown or “Surprise, bitch...” until the very last seconds of “Forbidden Fruit.” Then, finally, Ryan Murphy blessed viewers with the entrance of Coven queens Cordelia Goode (MVP Sarah Paulson), flame-haired Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), and the very GIF-able Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts at her most Emma Roberts).
As trailers, Ryan Murphy’s Instagram account, and IMDb cast lists confirm, the Coven witches are set to be Apocalypse’s leading heroines for the rest of the season, starting with the hilariously titled “Could It Be... Satan?” That fact makes sense, since the Outpost 3 shenanigans were unquestionably put to test when Ms. Wilhemina Venable (Paulson, again) and Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates) murdered literally everyone under their care. Then, the antichrist (Cody Fern) went and had Ms. Venable murdered. Everyone who didn't have a direct line to Satan in Outpost 3 was dead for a few minutes there.
Thankfully, the witches resurrected three outpost denizens without a Coven doppelgänger: Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Leslie Grossman), the Oprah-like Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter), and newly confirmed witch Mallory (Billie Lourd), who we already know has pyrokinetic powers. While that kind of life-giving entrance certainly reminded viewers of the power of Coven’s witches, it didn’t give us a full picture of these supernatural ladies. In fact, it was too busy being fabulous to explain major plot holes.
So, keep reading for all the forgotten details of these witchy women, down to which of them should be dead.
