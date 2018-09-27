Langdon (Cody Fern) is still taking his duty to select worthy survivors of Outpost 3 very seriously. His interrogation techniques apparently take into account his unique ability to see other people’s innermost demons. Langdon and his perfect red eyeshadow seem to take a liking to the individuals who harbor the most hate in their hearts. And most of the post-apocalyptic survivors of outpost 3 fit the bill, honestly. Dinah (Adina Porter) and her son Andre (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) are harboring a lot resentment for each other. Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters) already killed his Nana. Emily (Ash Santos) and Timothy (Kyle Allen) have already proven that they are more than willing to repopulate the earth. Coco (Leslie Grossman) is just a horrible person. And there is something more lurking below the surface with Mallory (Billie Lourde), the meek assistant of the heiress CoCo. She has some kind of inexplicable power over both fire and Langdon that shows up in full force when she feels cornered by him. Even when he yells really loud with a terrifying demon face, she is unfazed and instead causes a huge fire burst with just her mind. “Who are you?” Langdon wants to know. And so do I.