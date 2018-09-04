Your favorite American Horror Story characters are back, and having a very bad time.
In preparation for the drop of the official American Horror Story: Apocalypse trailer, the FX series has released a teaser for season 8's Murder House and Coven crossover, which shows some brand-new footage of your most-beloved characters... and a few new faces, too.
Just in case you thought that the subtitle Apocalypse was perhaps metaphorical, the teaser reveals that, err, no — it really is the end of the world.
"It's the end of the world," a voice proclaims over footage of Evan Peters, Joan Collins, and Leslie Grossman on what appears to be a private plane. As sirens blare in the background, the characters look appropriately terrified of what's to come.
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment reveals a person with yellow demon eyes. Is that Cody Fern as Michael Langdon? It certainly looks like it — and it could be his voice ushering in the end of days.
There's also a few new faces, including American Horror Story: Cult star Billie Lourd, who, according to TVLine, will play a new character named "Mallory." Mallory looks quite frightened in the new clip. And honestly, why shouldn't she be scared? It's the end of days, and Peters' new character has a suggestion for what the survivors do next:
"Maybe it's time to eat somebody," Peters hopefully jokes in the new clip.
Less terrified? The badass witches of Miss Robichaux's Academy, run by Supreme Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson). If the apocalypse is coming, these witches are not going down without a fight — Cordelia, Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), and Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) look as badass as ever in the new clip.
Save us, ladies! We need it! Check out the teaser below:
A glimpse of what tomorrow brings… #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/FXjxZLjwAM— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 4, 2018
American Horror Story returns September 12.
