If you watched Coven, you know that Madison (Emma Roberts) was trapped in hell — which for her is working in retail with snotty customers and an overbearing boss forever — trying to complete the seven wonders, and she kind of deserved it. If you watched Hotel, you’ve been worried about Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) knowing that she got trapped in Hotel Cortez where souls are trapped for eternity with the worst spirits. Cordelia tried to save Queenie from the grips of the hotel but couldn’t because it is a gateway ruled by Satan himself. It extinguishes the light that witches use to fuel their power, rendering Cordelia helpless. Because she’s already lost two of the witches under her care, Cordelia is unwilling to risk the life of a young warlock.