During this same time, Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, where Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) reigned as the Supreme was thriving. Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) was teaching a class of young witches how to change the color of roses. Mallory (Billie Lorde) is among those students and is excelling at turning her petals into blue butterflies. Zoe and Cordelia have a similar faith in Mallory that the warlocks have in Langdon. This is what the women are discussing when they’re summoned by the warlocks for a meeting of the magical council. The men want Cordelia to administer the test of the seven wonders — a series of exceptional magical feats that prove one to be the next Supreme or in this case, the Alpha — to Langdon to prove what they believe to be true about them.