However, Apocalypse subtly spends the rest of the episode setting the stage for one such reconciliation. The first key is the fact that the satanists who come to worship Michael Langdon as the antichrist say the Murder House is built on the portal to hell. Then there is the black mass, where Michael eats the fresh heart of a kidnapped girl and the shadow of Satan, in all his winged, horned glory, appears behind him. “Father,” Michael sighs to the devil (despite the fact his “father” is supposed to be Tate).