Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Are Reportedly Engaged, Again

The second (third?) time just might be the charm for Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. The one-time couple have not only gotten back together, but are also re-engaged, according to Us Weekly.
The pair, who originally met on the set of American Horror Story, first got engaged over New Year's 2014 after dating for about a year and a half, but broke things off the following June. They reunited a couple of months later, eventually splitting up again just this past May. But it seems the couple just couldn't stay away from each other. The two were, in fact, spotted kissing while out and about in Provincetown, MA, over Thanksgiving weekend. They took a break from the PDA to pose for pictures with fans, as well.
The pair, who originally met on the set of American Horror Story, first got engaged over New Year's 2014 after dating for about a year and a half, but broke things off the following June. They reunited a couple of months later, eventually splitting up again just this past May. But it seems the couple just couldn't stay away from each other. The two were, in fact, spotted kissing while out and about in Provincetown, MA, over Thanksgiving weekend. They took a break from the PDA to pose for pictures with fans, as well.
Advertisement
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts with fans. pic.twitter.com/0cOvYTOblw— AmericanHorrorStory (@fyeahahs) November 24, 2016
“Emma and Evan are engaged again. She’s been wearing her ring on set,” an unnamed source from Robert's current show, Scream Queens, reportedly told Us. "Everyone on set knows.”
While there have been no pictures of said ring's reemergence, the newly reunited couple has been making subtle appearances on each other's social media accounts. On Friday, Roberts posted a Thanksgiving picture of herself carrying what looks like a burlap wine bottle bag with the words, “gobble gobble idiot hooker,” written on the it and tagged Peters in the caption. Earlier this week, Peters shared a pic of the actress perusing a restaurant menu.
Now, we'll have to start keeping our eyes out for those diamond ring emoji.
Advertisement