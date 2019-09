Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Are Reportedly Engaged, Again

The second (third?) time just might be the charm for Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. The one-time couple have not only gotten back together, but are also re-engaged, according to Us Weekly The pair, who originally met on the set of American Horror Story, first got engaged over New Year's 2014 after dating for about a year and a half, but broke things off the following June. They reunited a couple of months later, eventually splitting up again just this past May. But it seems the couple just couldn't stay away from each other. The two were, in fact, spotted kissing while out and about in Provincetown, MA, over Thanksgiving weekend. They took a break from the PDA to pose for pictures with fans, as well.