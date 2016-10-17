The cast of Scream Queens and American Horror Story star Evan Peters have been hanging out at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Billie Lourd, the actress behind Chanel No. 3, shared a photo of the "horrorwhorez" on Instagram this weekend.
Commenters were excited to see stars from Ryan Murphy's two series come together. Some fans were just happy to see Glen Powell alive after his character Chad Radwell's tragic death. Others speculated what this reunion meant for Peters and Scream Queens star Emma Roberts, who have been dating on and off.
John Stamos also shared photos from the outing, showing him and other cast members in glow-in-the-dark horns.
Powell posted a hilarious video of his co-stars Taylor Lautner and Emma Roberts enjoying the park.
This year, Halloween Horror Nights features a spooky AHS-inspired maze. We hope the group got the chance to enjoy it before they left.
