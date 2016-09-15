What's scarier than watching American Horror Story? Experiencing the show IRL — and getting lost inside it.
For its Halloween Horror Nights event, Universal Studios has created AHS mazes in Hollywood and Orlando, Entertainment Weekly reports. Horror Nights creative directors John Murdy and Michael Aiello teamed up with Ryan Murphy to recreate the show's most iconic settings and characters.
Visitors will wander around the Murder House basement and The Red Room and encounter Doctor Charles Montgomery, the Infantata, and Rubber Man.
They've released this video of the maze, and we're already scared.
If that doesn't look spooky enough, Halloween Horror Nights is also introducing a maze based on The Exorcist, The Los Angeles Times reported. On top of that, there's a new Walking Dead attraction, according to The Orange County Register.
Tickets for the event, which starts Friday and runs until November 5, run from $59 to $89.
