We’ve been big fans of Emma Roberts since her foulmouthed turn in We’re The Millers, but her latest run of success has left everyone agape. Since hooking up with Ryan Murphy for American Horror Story: Coven, Roberts’s star has been on the rise. This fall's Scream Queens is just the beginning of the newest phase of Roberts’s career as a headliner. Her aunt Julia may have set the pace for Roberts family success, but at this rate, Emma isn’t far behind.
She’s also matching Julia in at least one area: as a cover star of Allure. Emma discussed some hot topics as part of her January cover shoot.
On social media bullying:
After trolls called 14-year-old sister Grace “ugly” on Instagram, she decided to take action. Part of her response was to go without retouching in a T-shirt and underwear for an Aerie ad campaign. "You can put yourself out there and not Photoshop yourself or Facetune yourself," she tells Allure. She wanted "to say, 'Oh, I looked bad in that picture, but that was such a fun day.'"
On taking inspiration from her Aunt Julia:
She found her love of moviemaking on the set of Erin Brockovich, saying: "I'd run and hide in her makeup trailer and hear, 'Where's Emma? It's time for bed! She has to go home! I remember it feeling like summer camp, just the feeling of creativity."
On bouncing back after a breakup:
When her engagement with actor Evan Peters ended, she replaced her old ring with three new ones. She says they remind her of her mother’s advice: "Always love yourself, and always know what you're worth."
Check out the whole interview in Allure.
