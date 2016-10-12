Scream Queens just gave us its most violent episode yet. In the sophomore season's third episode, titled "Handidates," we saw not one, not two, but three characters die.
Twitter was all worked up over one death in particular: Chad Radwell's. On the day he's set to marry Chanel, Chad is stabbed to death and falls into the chapel and on top of her.
It may not quite rival Barb's death on Stranger Things, but it's definitely not how anyone hopes to leave this world.
Still not over that #ScreamQueens ending!!! 😱😩😭 #RIPChadRadwell @ScreamQueens pic.twitter.com/xlbQeb7nkB— Bridget Miller (@ThisGirlBridget) October 12, 2016
nooooooooooooo what the hell was that Chad nooo #ScreamQueens #RipChadRadwell— Abigail campbell (@767dc700d5a945d) October 12, 2016
Aside from viewers being scarred by the way he died, it's clear he was a fan favorite. Some people are just sad he's not with us anymore.
NOOOO MY BABY CHAD IM CRYING😭💔 #ScreamQueens pic.twitter.com/J1Zi0USKOt— Emily Royce (@emilyroyce14) October 12, 2016
Killing Chad Radwell was like if the writers decided to go ahead and kill my soul as well #ScreamQueens— Zachary (@RightWing_Dude) October 12, 2016
Not Chad! One of the funniest characters on the show. RIP, Bro. #ScreamQueens— Jodie Lynn BOO👻duch (@snarkychicklet) October 12, 2016
Some have even created hashtags to preserve his memory, including "#ripchadradwell" and (our personal favorite) "#youwereadouchebutyouwerehotandrich."
honestly devastated over his death #ripchadradwell #youwereadouchebutyouwerehotandrich #screamqueens— rachel rigsby (@rachelrigs) October 12, 2016
Others are just in denial.
I hope this isn't real #RIPChadRadwell 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #Screamqueen— Jaclyn Smith (@jaclynLsmith) October 12, 2016
If this is just a prank, Chad, it's definitely a sick one.
