Twitter Is Losing Its Mind Over That Scream Queens Death

Suzannah Weiss
Scream Queens just gave us its most violent episode yet. In the sophomore season's third episode, titled "Handidates," we saw not one, not two, but three characters die.

Twitter was all worked up over one death in particular: Chad Radwell's. On the day he's set to marry Chanel, Chad is stabbed to death and falls into the chapel and on top of her.

It may not quite rival Barb's death on Stranger Things, but it's definitely not how anyone hopes to leave this world.
Aside from viewers being scarred by the way he died, it's clear he was a fan favorite. Some people are just sad he's not with us anymore.
Some have even created hashtags to preserve his memory, including "#ripchadradwell" and (our personal favorite) "#youwereadouchebutyouwerehotandrich."
Others are just in denial.
If this is just a prank, Chad, it's definitely a sick one.
