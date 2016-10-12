

Although things don't go as planned in the bedroom between my new favorite on-screen couple, their relationship still seems hot, even if his body temperature isn't (its literally 61 degrees Fahrenheit). Oh, and the orgasm patient is cured (the institute's first living success) until the green slime monster cuts her head off, stabs Chamberlin (James Earl) in the stomach, and bizarrely spares the life of Zayday Williams (Keke Palmer), Clearly, the killer has an evil plan, and that involves Zayday making it out alive.



We didn't see Nurse Hoffel (Kirstie Alley) in this episode, which is weird. She's usually lurking around the halls of the hospital, snapping at the Chanels or stealing prescription pills. She was absolutely up to something last time we saw her. But is she the killer? I don't know.



So far, Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis), the Chanels, Zayday Williams, and Denise (Nicey Nash) believe that the killer is A. a man and B. 30 years old. This information is based on Lynn, a male nurse who is the sole survivor of the mass murder in 1986. If that's true, Dr. Holt is too old (he still looks good, but is definitely over 30). That leaves Chamberlain (he is wounded by the killer, but not killed, so maybe he's in on it), Dr. Cassidy (he is already dead...) and Chad Radwell (because Chad is THIRTY(!) as Denise reveals).



With two empty rooms at the hospital (as in, they were killed) there's room for one more: Hester (Lea Michele). That's right, Hester has officially moved into a basement room which means things are only going to get a lot crazier and bloodier.



To summarize:



Suspect count: Four (Holt, Chamberlain, Cassidy, and Chad)



Relationship count: Three (Chad and Chanel, Dr. Cassidy and Chanel No. 3, maybe Zayday and Chamberlain)



Death count: Three (Randall, the new patient, and Chad)



Oh, did we forget to mention that THEY KILLED OFF CHAD RADWELL. THE ONE AND ONLY.



I mean, he was an idiot. But he was The Most Crucial Idiot, Ever. And he dies in the most brutal way: Stabbed to death and then left to die, only to fall through the ceiling of a chapel on top of his bride, Chanel on their wedding day. Way harsh.



Could Dr. Holt have done this because of his jealousy over Chanel? (I didn't see him in the pews...) Is Chad playing an elaborate prank? (He's done that before.) Will Hester actually lead us to the killer, as she promises?



I'll leave you with the best quote of the evening to get that dreadful image of a stabbed Chad out of your head: “Yoga is just stretching for douche bags," as said by Chanel No. 3 — in pastel leggings and earmuffs, of course.



See you next week.

