The C.U.R.E. Institution Hospital is slimier, deadlier, and sexier than last week . And the closer we get to Halloween, we can surely expect things to only get scarier.This season 's second episode, "Warts and All," brought us three new illnesses, two sets of six-packs, one creepy hand, and a heap of dead bodies from a hospital massacre. What a time to be alive! Or, at least, try to stay alive. It was all about building alliances, and recognizing enemies in the hospital this week.A noteworthy difference between season 1 and season 2 is that everyone seems to finally be a little smarter. Zayday Williams (Keke Palmer) is trying to figure out who the killer is and even looking up some cold hard facts about the hospital in the local paper. Chanel No. 1 (Emma Roberts) is finally getting over Chad Radwell (Glen Powell). Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin) is working on her love life. Dean Cathy Munch (Jamie Lee Curtis) has really elevated her ass-kicking skills.Oh, and Hester (Lea Michele) is back and crazier than ever. She also apparently knows who the killer is or she's making it all up in order to get out of her high-security confinement and back into the Chanels' lives.Either way, it looks like she's about to be the newest patient at the hospital. Maybe the green killer will whack her off and take care of that? Nah. Wishful thinking.