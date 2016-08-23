Original Concept Art for @StrangerThings ... Barb's demise The beauty of working with the show creators #DufferBros, allowing us to go 'dark & disgusting' with scenes from the #upsidedown #weareallbarb #strangerthings #digitalart #zbrush #conceptart #netflix #barb2.0 #demogorgon #disgusting #decay #digitalpaint @aaronsimscreative

A photo posted by Aaron Sims Creative (@aaronsimscreative) on Aug 11, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT