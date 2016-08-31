Another piece of pregnancy dogma that Lyonne would like to see toppled is the notion that it's all about the woman. Lyonne recently heard in passing that one of her favorite directors, Wes Anderson ("lovely guy") had a child. Her initial reaction was joy for Anderson. “My next thought was, How come nobody knew that he was having a kid? It’s because there weren’t ‘Wes Anderson is pregnant’ alerts every five minutes, because that would be absurd! I never saw a single baby bump on Wes — and I had my eye on all the gossip pages," she jokes. "So I’m like, 'Where is Wes’s baby bump?! That’s what I want to know. And how is his post-pregnancy body?”



The point being that, in our sexist 2016 society — which is supposed to be edging towards gender parity, not reenacting Mad Men — no one expects dad to make a statement about how he's planning to balance fatherhood with his career. “I have no idea how it affects [Anderson] — or how it affects most men — because no one ever talks about it. I would love to know how these male giants that I look up to are handling incorporating that next phase of their adult life," she says.