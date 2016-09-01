Beyoncé’s Obsession With The Number 4, Explained

Beyoncé really, really loves the number four.
To hear her explain it, the numeral has been an invisible hand guiding her through life. She was born on September 4, and Jay Z was born on December 4. Their daughter's middle name is Ivy, after the roman numeral four. And that number is tattooed on both Bey and Jay's hands, as a wedding-ring alternative.
Good things come in fours for Bey. In her Live at Roseland: Elements of 4 show (a series of concerts that lasted, of course, four nights), Yoncé herself went into the logic behind the number's importance in her personal life. "On April 4, 2008 — eight divided by two is four — [Jay Z] put a ring on it," she explained with a giggle.
We crunched all the numbers, and it looks like Bey is onto something. Four is her lucky number for all the best reasons.
